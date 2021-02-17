Man injured as terrorists open fire near hotel hosting foreign envoys in Srinagar

Image Source : INDIA TV Security forces have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

A person was injured critically when suspected terrorists opened fire at a dhaba in Srinagar's Sonwar area on Wednesday evening. The injured person has been shifted to a local hospital. Terror organisation Muslim Janbaaz Force has claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, security agencies are yet to confirm the same.

The incident took place just a kilometer away from the hotel where foreign diplomats visiting the region are staying.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon an individual at Krishna Daba area of Dalgate,Srinagar. He has been identified as Akash Mehra son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra resident of Janipora Jammu at present Dalgate Srinagar. He has received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries," a statement released by the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

ALSO READ: Pulwama part-2 foiled: Inside details revealed by J-K Police

A group of envoys including those from several Europe Union countries and a few OIC member states began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to take a first-hand account of the situation in newly-carved union territory, especially after the recently-concluded local body elections.

The envoys which has representation from four Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) -- Malaysia, Bangladesh, Senegal and Tajikistan -- were taken to Magam in central Kashmir amid heightened security arrangements in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said here.

Other envoys included in this delegation were from Brazil, Italy, Finland, Cuba, Chile, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Ghana, Estonia, Bolivia, Malawi, Eritrea and Ivory Coast.

This is the third delegation that has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir since the government abrogated the erstwhile state's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories by carving out Ladakh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News