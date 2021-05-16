Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces detect, neutralise IED in Shopian

Image Source : PTI Security forces detected and neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) on Sunday following inputs about a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Security forces detected and neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) on Sunday following inputs about a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

They had inputs about the attack and the IED was recovered after intense searches were launched this morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shopian, Amrit Pal Singh said.

The IED was "detected and neutralized between Sugan and Turkhwangam (areas in Shopian) by alert security forces", he said.

"Police and the Army were aware of likely attempts by some Pakistani-sponsored terrorists attempting to use an IED against security forces. However, security forces are committed to foil all attempts of terrorists to disturb peace in Kashmir," Singh said.

