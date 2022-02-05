Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar's Zakura

Two terrorists with links to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-The Resistance Front (TRF) were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City on Saturday morning, informed IGP Kashmir.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, who was also involved in the recent killing of head constable Ali Muhammad Ganie at Hassanpora, Anantnag, added the IGP.

"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Police.

Incriminating materials like two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, stated the IGP Kashmir.

Ganie, who was posted at Kulgam police station as a head constable, was shot dead by suspected militants in Hassanpora on January 29. The gunmen fired at him near his residence in the Tabala area of Anantnag's Bijbehara. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, he died on the way.

