Jammu and Kashmir: At least 10 killed after bus falls into deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu and Kashmir: The ghastly accident occurred when a bus was going from Amritsar to Katra.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Jammu Updated on: May 30, 2023 7:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir road accident
Image Source : ANI A bus falls into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway

J-K accident: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed after a bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge in Jajjar Kotli area on Tuesday morning. As per Jammu DC, injured have been shifted to hospitals.

He said at least four critically injured people have been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, while 12 others are being treated at the local PHC in Jammu.

Bus was carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. 

