Rajasthan: 8 killed as tractor trolley falls into gorge in Jhunjhunu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

At least 8 people were killed and 26 others injured when a tractor trolley carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The incident took place in the Udaipurwati area on Monday evening when the victims were returning from a hilltop temple.

The tractor trolley fell into the gorge, leaving eight persons dead, Jhunjhunu Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said, all the injured are admitted at different hospitals in Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts.

In another incident, three people were killed and one person went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the bank of river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday evening, officials said.

One person was also injured in the incident that took place at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar highway, they said.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom, who is personally leading the rescue operation, said that a vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu, when the driver reportedly lost its control while overtaking another vehicle and skidded off the road and landed on the bank of Chenab after 300-feet fall.

"Three bodies were retrieved while the injured was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda. The search for a missing person is still going on," the SSP said.

The victims are yet to be identified, police said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Amid looming political crisis, Gehlot, Pilot meet Congress chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News