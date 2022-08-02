Jammu and Kashmir: Crude bomb hurled at police post in Ramban; alert sounded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bomb hurled at police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir: A bomb was hurled at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Tuesday, police sources said. No casualties were reported in the explosion.

The crude bomb was hurled at the police post in the Gool area at 5 am, sources said.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in the district.

In July this year, security forces busted a suspected terror hideout in the Ramban district and seized ammunition and explosives.

A joint search operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the police was launched in the heights of the Buzla-Khari belt in Banihal which led to the uncovering of the hideout in the Hadwagan-Sernihal forest.

The forces seized a fragmentation grenade, 35 rounds of AK rifle, seven Pike rounds, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, two tiffin boxes, a kerosene stove, a radio set, one UBGL, utensils, 1 kg of an explosive-like material in polythene, 2 kg of explosive materials in steel container, a cassette player, IED equipment with wire and a pouch, the officials said.

All the ammunition was rusted and appeared very old, they said.

