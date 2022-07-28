J-K highway blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Jammu-Srinagar national highway news: The strategic 270-kilometres Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Thursday due to mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban district early Wednesday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

"People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation," a traffic police advisory said.

"The debris struck the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country at Mehaar, Cafeteria Moore and Pantiyal areas, thereby blocking the highway," officials added. "The convoy of Amarnath yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade."

