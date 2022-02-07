World's largest Igloo Cafe opens in J&K's Gulmarg

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The managers of the cafe said that since the success of snow cafes in Switzerland, Finland and Canada, they had planned to develope a similar concept for India.

India's first and largest Igloo Cafe in the world launched by Kolahoi Green Hotel and Resorts opened its doors for the second year in a row to the public on Friday.

The owner of the cafe, Waseem Shah, said that since the success of snow cafes in Switzerland, Finland, and Canada, they had planned to develop a similar concept for India. The ski resort of Gulmarg has been popularised by tourists, thus making it the best place to establish the cafe, he added.

The eye-catching feature of this cafe is that tables and chairs are made of ice. The cafe can accommodate up to 40 customers at a time. The height of igloo records down at 37.50 feet with a diameter of 44.50 feet and walls 48 inches thick. The cafe, with its unique concept, is also a delight for the tourists of the Union Territory.

"I have heard that Kashmir is heaven. I have come and felt that this place is no less than a paradise. I am in an igloo cafe and it is nothing less than a paradise. An igloo has all the amenities. I am grateful to the person who came up with this idea", a tourist said speaking to India TV.

