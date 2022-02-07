After PM Modi's attack in Parliament, Opposition slams back

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI In the Lok Sabha earlier today, the Prime Minister said that the Congress' policy is "divide and rule". "Congress has become the leader of 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'," he said.

The Opposition parties on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech at the Lok Sabha, where he claimed that these parties were responsible for creating migrant chaos, and for causing a wide outbreak of Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic.

The Congress Party, which was the prime target of the PM, hit out at him, saying that it is the saffron party that was opposed to the country's independence. The Congress, in a tweet, said that it is the BJP-led central government who pushed the farmers onto the street during the peak of the pandemic.

In the Lok Sabha earlier today, the Prime Minister said that the Congress' policy is "divide and rule". "Congress has become the leader of 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'," he said.

"Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out. The opposition has raised the issue of inflation, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In the pandemic also our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5%.," he had added.

The PM said that during the first wave of Covid-19, Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused that the claims made by the PM in his speech were false. In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said that the country hopes the PM would be sensitive towards those who had suffered during the pandemic, those who lost their loved ones.

Uttar Pradesh's Opposition party Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig at the PM and said that the regime of the party is such that nobody believes in the words of the PM anymore.

