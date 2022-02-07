J-K: One Militant killed in encounter with security personnel in Pulwama's Awantipora

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Awantipora Police and CRPF had carried out the operation while two militants were trapped in the exchange.

A militant died in an encounter with security forces at the Nambal area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. The militants opened fire as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, which was retaliated by the forces triggering an encounter.

Army's 42 Rashtriya rifles, Awantipora Police and CRPF had carried out the operation while two militants were trapped in the exchange.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted about the encounter, and informed that further details are awaited.

Also Read | J&K: Policeman killed in militant firing in Anantnag

Also Read | J&K: One militant killed in encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

Latest India News