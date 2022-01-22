Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian, 2 trapped.

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation

More details are awaited

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir today (January 22).

As per the sources, two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Later, as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

More details are awaited in this regard.

