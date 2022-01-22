Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian, 2 trapped

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Manzoor Mir
Shopian Updated on: January 22, 2022 13:58 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian, 2 trapped. 

Highlights

  • An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal village in Shopian district
  • A joint team of J&K Police, 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation
  • More details are awaited

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir today (January 22). 

As per the sources, two militants are believed to be trapped in the area. 

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Later, as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

