Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results 2020: Full list of winners

Image Source : PTI Counting of votes for the recently concluded District Development Council elections underway at a centre in Jammu.

Counting of votes is underway to decide the fate of 2,178 candidates in the fray for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The process will bring to an end the eight-phase polling process which was spread over 25 days. There are 280 DDC seats -- 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory.

The DDC election is being seen as a fight between the BJP and other political parties in the region. Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370.

The elections to this third tier of Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

DDC Polls: List of Winners

* DDC polls: BJP's registers first win in Kashmir. Its candidate Ajaz Hussain wins from Srinagar seat

* Local body polls Srinagar. Out of 4 seats NC wins on two (Solina & Soura), Apni party wins one (Rawalpora) and Pdp one ( Islamyarbal)

