Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir news: A Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) officer was killed on Sunday after militants opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, an official said.

"At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint Naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir," the official said.

The official further added that the CRPF assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama but succumbed to injuries.

