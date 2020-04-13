25 new cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, tally climbs to 270

Jammu and Kashmir reported 25 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 270, officials said. "25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in J&K. All from Kashmir. Total now at 270. Further details in daily bulletin being released shortly," government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients has shot up to 270 in J&K.
Out of these, eight have completely recovered while four died of the dreaded virus.
The number of active cases in J&K is now 258, out of which 44 are in the Jammu division and 214 are in the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, two children who were admitted to a Srinagar hospital after they tested positive have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospital on Monday.
The two were the first children to test positive for COVID-19 n Jammu and Kashmir.
(With Inputs IANS)
ALSO READ | 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, tally climbs to 224
ALSO READ | 21 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir takes tally to 245