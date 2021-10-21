J&K civilian killings: Police starts toll-free helpline number to assist people in need

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Kashmir Police starts toll-free helpline number to assist people in need

The Kashmir Zone Police has started a toll-free helpline number in the state. In case of any exigency or in need of assistance, people can reach PCR Kashmir using the number 1800-180-7193, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed on Thursday.

The move comes amid regular reports of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir. The toll-free helpline number will be functional 24x7. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kashmir Police established a toll-free #helpline at PCR Kashmir. Please feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24x7) in case of any #exigency or #assistance: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralized in the Dragad area encounter on Wednesday. One of the two terrorists neutralised in the Shopian district was associated with proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said.

Vijay Kumar had informed that the neutralised terrorist has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, the District Commander of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF).

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani at Litter, Pulwama. Wani was the District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF)," he had said.

So far, the IGP informed that as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks.

