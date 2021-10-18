High alert sounded in Kashmir after intelligence warns of terror attacks on power plants, landing strip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 11 migrants have lost their lives in the last month as terrorists have started targeting civilians.

A high alert has been sounded in Kashmir after intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack on power plants. According to reports, Harkat 313, a new terrorist group, could target the hydel power plants of Uri-I and Uri-II. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the plants. The plants are close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Terrorists could also target the emergency landing strip in Anantnag, according to intelligence inputs.

Reports say that inputs have also been received that terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is planning to attack religious leaders in the Valley. Besides, there are inputs that Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) could target sarpanches and non-local people in Kashmir.

The alerts have been sounded amid a series of attacks on migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. A total of 11 migrants have lost their lives in the last month as terrorists have started targeting civilians.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals prompting the police to direct that all such labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps immediately.

This was the third terror attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening. So far this month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians.

