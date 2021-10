Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

At least two civilians (non-local labourers) were killed in a firing incident reported at the Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Sunday.

This comes a day after a street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

More to follow.

