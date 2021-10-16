J&K: Suspected terrorists kill civilian in Srinagar; eighth in less than a month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE J&K: Firing reported at Old Srinagar City's Eid Gah, one killed

At least one person was killed in a firing incident reported at Old Srinagar City's Eid Gah area on Saturday. Reportedly, a non-local has lost his life at the hands of suspected militants. According to reports, the deceased, Arvind Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was a gol-gappa vendor in Old Srinagar City. The army has started a search operation for the suspected militants.

This is the fourth civilian to have lost his life at the hands of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, in over less than a month.

Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing. He tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities & it’s reprehensible that he was murdered".

Earlier, two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. Terrorists fired from close range at two teachers in a government higher secondary school here. Both the teachers died on the spot.

According to police, at about 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers.

"Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Reports say that the slain teachers are the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand. Today's killings come two days after the terrorists shot a local Pandit, ML Bindroo, a non-local vendor and a taxi driver in Kashmir.

Latest India News