Nakul Dhull hits Gullu during heated Bigg Boss 20 clash; has he been evicted yet? Know here

A news story has been doing the rounds regarding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20: Was Nakul Dhull evicted from the show after he hit Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu?

During the October 13, 2026, episode, the two were seen locking horns. However, the question of Nakul's eviction remains unanswered.

What happened in today's episode?

During the episode, Qazi was seen spitting in Scout's ear during a light-hearted moment. Later, Qazi, Aman, Mahi and Gullu were sitting together and discussing the incident. Nakul Dhull was present and overheard their conversation. He then approached Scout and the others and told them that jokes were being cracked at his expense.

Later, everyone came out and started questioning Qazi about the matter. "Were you making fun of it and all?" Scout asked Qazi. This was when Nakul directly intervened and questioned Qazi, asking why he could not call out the behaviour as wrong in his group when he had been the first to question Nakul.

This was when Gullu asked Nakul, "Bhidna hai kya (Do you want to fight)?" The two were later seen clashing and pushing each other. Nakul grabbed Gullu by the collar, prompting Mahi Vij to lose her temper.

Mahi loses her calm

Mahi was later seen losing her temper and saying, "You cannot hit my friend?" and "How dare you?" She also said, "This is what you have come here to do?" before demanding that Bigg Boss throw Nakul out of the house.

The other housemates were also seen trying to calm the situation down.

Bigg Boss says a major law has been broken

In the promo for the October 14 episode, Aasif Khan was seen clashing with Love Gill. Later, all the housemates were seen sitting in the main area when Bigg Boss announced, "A major law of my house has been broken."

It remains to be seen whether Nakul Dhull will be evicted from the house during the October 14 episode.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. Viewers can also watch the show on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The October 14 episode will reveal whether Nakul Dhull faces eviction following his physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu.

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Nakul Dhull charges at Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu in Bigg Boss 20's new promo, hints at eviction