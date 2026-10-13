'Net closing around them': Rahul Gandhi vows to continue 'vote chori' fight, INDIA bloc demands CEC's removal

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday vowed to continue the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities, saying the Opposition would challenge the government's decision to stop the use of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and fight to restore what he called genuine democracy in India.

Addressing a joint press conference after a high-tea meeting at his residence, attended by INDIA bloc leaders, Opposition MPs and representatives of student organisations, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition was united in its fight against alleged "vote chori" and would not give up until its objective was achieved.

"One method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. We are going to challenge that idea," Rahul Gandhi said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress MP said those responsible for the alleged destruction of democratic institutions would be held accountable. "The people who have done this, Mr. Modi, who is the main architect, Mr. Amit Shah, who is the implementer, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, and others, they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said there were no separate protests by individual Opposition parties, describing the campaign as a unified movement with the objective of restoring democracy. He also thanked people in Delhi and across the country for supporting the Opposition’s protest.

"We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country," he said.

Emphasising that the campaign would continue, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition's struggle could last days, months or even years. "I guarantee you that just as we mobilised with such energy, strength and unity, we will continue to fight together in the same spirit," he said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed respect for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India and the judicial system, saying the judiciary had a role to play. However, he added that political and public resistance would continue regardless of the role played by institutions.

Kharge says Opposition will expose 'vote chori'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc's activities over the preceding four days had drawn significant public participation, including from young people and citizens who had joined the campaign on their own initiative. "Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi’s plan to steal votes," Kharge said, reiterating the Opposition’s allegations against the government and the election process.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP leadership and the Election Commission of undermining democratic institutions. He alleged that the decision to move protests away from Jantar Mantar reflected the government’s apprehension about the Opposition’s campaign.

Yadav said the INDIA bloc would continue its struggle to protect the Constitution and demand accountability over alleged electoral manipulation.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also asserted that the Opposition remained united and would continue its agitation from Delhi to the grassroots level. She said the campaign was aimed at protecting constitutional rights.

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik said his party stood firmly with the INDIA bloc and would continue the fight for justice.

D Raja demands restoration of Jantar Mantar as protest site

CPI general secretary D Raja said the meeting discussed how to intensify the campaign demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Raja criticised the barricading across Delhi during the Opposition’s march and condemned the reported decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. "Protests will take place; you cannot crush them," he said, adding that the Opposition would fight to regain Jantar Mantar as a venue for demonstrations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also attacked the Chief Election Commissioner, calling him a "mafia" and alleging that the system had been criminalised under his watch.

TMC demands halt to SIR, criminal proceedings

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose accused the Election Commission, under Gyanesh Kumar's leadership, of undermining free and fair elections. She said the INDIA bloc would continue its campaign until Kumar was removed and criminal proceedings were initiated against officials accused of electoral wrongdoing.

Ghose outlined the Opposition's demands, including halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, restoring the previous electoral rolls and initiating investigations into officials allegedly involved in “vote chori”.

She also alleged irregularities in elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, and said the officials concerned should be held accountable.

The INDIA bloc's meeting comes a day after Opposition leaders marched in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court challenging aspects of the SIR exercise.

The Opposition has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, alleging that the electoral revision process and poll-related decisions have undermined democratic representation. These remain allegations made by Opposition leaders.

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