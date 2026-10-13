HPEC portal launched after SC order, complaints regarding NEET UG protests can now be filed

New Delhi:

The HPEC portal was on Tuesday launched to facilitate the filing of complaints related to the protests that took place in July concerning NEET UG 2026. The development comes after the Supreme Court order. Concerned individuals can now submit their complaints related to the protests through the https://hpec.nic.in portal. The objective of this portal is to simplify the complaint-filing process. Concerned individuals can now submit their grievances regarding the protests through this platform.

The High-Powered Inquiry Committee (HPEC)—constituted to investigate the violence that occurred during student protests in July over allegations of the NEET UG paper leak and irregularities in the education system—informed the Supreme Court that the complaint portal is ready. In a status report filed with the Supreme Court, the committee stated that the responsibility for developing the portal had been entrusted to the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Two separate forms have been created for filing complaints: one for individuals affected during the protests and another for police personnel.

Provisions to keep identities of complainants confidential

The committee stated in its report that necessary arrangements are being made to maintain the confidentiality of complaints, evidence, and statements. The aim is to ensure the safety of witnesses who might face threats after filing a complaint.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana directed the NIC, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, to develop the portal in accordance with the committee's requirements. The Supreme Court also stressed that the system must incorporate all necessary measures for witness protection.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that any required facilities would be provided without delay. The SC directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide all necessary facilities as required by the committee.

Notices will also be published in major newspapers

Notices will also be published in major newspapers. The committee stated that once the portal is launched, public notices will be issued in major newspapers to ensure the widest possible awareness, enabling people to register their grievances.

In July, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member committee to conduct an independent inquiry into allegations of violence during student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country.

The committee is tasked with investigating two categories of allegations: first, the use of excessive force by police and paramilitary forces against protesters; and second, acts of violence and the infliction of injuries upon security personnel by the protesters.

The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy. Its other members include former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and former Director General of Police (Meghalaya) Dr LR Bishnoi.

Also Read:

Delhi govt to drop legal action against NEET paper leak protesters, detainees to be released after review