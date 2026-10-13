L Murugan resigns as Union minister, says he wants to return to grassroots work in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers and his membership of the Rajya Sabha, with the BJP leader saying he wants to return to grassroots politics in Tamil Nadu and strengthen the party ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Murugan described serving under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest honour of his life. He said he now wanted to work alongside party workers and dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," Murugan wrote.

Murugan reflects on journey from humble beginnings

Reflecting on his political journey, Murugan spoke about his background as the son of daily wage labourers and his rise to the Union Council of Ministers under Modi's leadership. "From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life," he said.

Murugan also expressed his desire to return to the grassroots and work directly with BJP karyakartas in Tamil Nadu, with a focus on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. "Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," he wrote. He concluded his post with the words, "Nation First. Party Next. Self Last."

Murugan's tenure in the Union government

Murugan served as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. He previously held responsibilities related to Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during his earlier tenure in the Union government. Before joining the Union Council of Ministers, he served as vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. He also served as the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president.

His latest message signals a renewed focus on the party's grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu as the BJP prepares for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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