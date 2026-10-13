Delhi Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after Jantar Mantar breach

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and other party members for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, officials said on Tuesday. The action came hours after the activists entered the heavily barricaded protest site and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Jantar Mantar was recently denotified as a designated protest site.

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained

Das, Ranka and a few other CJP members were detained early Tuesday for allegedly entering the area in violation of prohibitory orders. The outfit claimed that around 11 of its members had been detained.

A police officer said the detained protesters were taken to Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Delhi’s Dwarka district. Security was tightened in and around the police station after some CJP workers gathered there.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke described the action as an attempt to reclaim Jantar Mantar, asserting that the denotification of the protest site would not deter the outfit from continuing its agitation.

Sharing a video of the incident, Dipke said, "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police".

The video showed Das, Ranka, with others, jumping over the JDU office's gate into the Jantar Mantar premises and waving the Tricolour while raising "Bharat mata ki jai" and "Gyanesh Kumar must resign" slogans.

In the video, CJP leaders Ranka and Das, along with a few volunteers, can be seen scaling a gate with the Tricolour in their hands and entering the area to stage a demonstration. The protesters raised "Bharat mata ki jai" and "Gyanesh Kumar must resign" slogans as police personnel stationed at the site chased them. They also had a brief confrontation with the police, who attempted to stop them. The protesters were then detained and taken away.

Jantar Mantar de-listed as protest site

Meanwhile, an official notice issued on Monday stated that Jantar Mantar had been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations in Delhi. The Delhi Police has designated three alternative locations for such gatherings: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations. Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been removed from the list of designated protest sites, the notice said.

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