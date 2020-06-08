Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Anantnag

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch near his residence in Lokbowan area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday at around 6 pm. The congress sarpanch was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Pandita. "The injured has received grievous gunshot injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," a Congress statement said.

A Congress spokesman, while condemning the killing, said Pandit was a dedicated party worker.

So far, no militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing. However, Anantnag Police has registered a case regarding the incident under relevant sections of law and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a joint search by police and security forces is going on to nab the terrorists.

