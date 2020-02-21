Jamia violence: New CCTV videos show protesters pelting stones at police personnel from inside campus

Image Source : PTI Jamia violence: New CCTV videos show protesters pelting stones

Some new CCTV videos purportedly of the December 15 violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia surfaced on social media on Thursday, in which some people can be seen throwing stones at police personnel from inside the campus. Four videos of the incident had surfaced online earlier. The videos, which have now gone viral on social media has raised questions over the role of protesters gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

In the video, masked men can be seen pelting stones at police officials outside Jamia. In another CCTV footage recorded at 5:03 pm, miscreants can be seen hurling back tear gas shells at the police force during the violent clashes.

One of the videos also shows a group of men breaking down a huge stone into pieces and pelting them allegedly on the police.

The new set of videos has come a few days after a video versus video war on the December 15 university violence case erupted between Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the Delhi Police with both of them accusing each other of the assault.

Meanwhile, some students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who had suffered injuries during an alleged police crackdown on the campus on December 15, recorded their statement before the Delhi Police crime branch probing the incident on Thursday, sources said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had served notices on 10 university students asking them to appear before it for questioning in connection with the December 15 violence during an anti-CAA protest and the subsequent police crackdown.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch visited the university campus on Wednesday and handed over the notices to the students.

The students who have been called for questioning included some of those detained on the night of the incident, some identified through CCTV video clips that surfaced recently, and some of those suffering injuries on that day.

Some more students are likely to be called for recording their statement, sources said.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probing the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia has completed its probe but is yet to submit its report to the commission's chairman, an official said.

On December 15, police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse a violent mob during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). They entered the university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there.

However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality.

