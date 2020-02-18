Image Source : IANS Jamia violence: Sharjeel Imam sent to 14-day judicial custody

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with violence which erupted in Jamia on December 15, last year. Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Several buses were set on fire during the violence in which police and protesters sustained injuries.

Sharjeel was arrested on Monday in connection with the case and then sent to one-day police custody. He was produced before the court on Tuesday at the end of his remand period.

The Delhi police have named him as an instigator in the charge sheet filed in the case. He was also slapped with a sedition case last month for allegedly making inflammatory speeches against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He is accused of mobilising students and is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case. In a purported video, Imam was seen talking about splitting the northeast region from India to block the implementation of the NRC.

ALSO READ | Jamia violence: Delhi Police releases photos of 70 people involved in anti-CAA protests