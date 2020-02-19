Image Source : TWITTER Jamia student moves Delhi HC, seeks Rs 1 crore in damages

Another Jamia Milia Islamia student in New Delhi on Wednesday filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 1 crore compensation over alleged police brutality on campus on December 15. The plea, filed by Md. Mustafa through advocate Nabila Hassan seeks the court's direction to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Home Department and the Department of Law to pay the compensation and provide free medical treatment.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to register an FIR against the Delhi Police over its alleged brutality on campus.

