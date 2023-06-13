Jake Sullivan holds talks with NSA Ajit Doval on emerging technology ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jake Sullivan with NSA Ajit Doval

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on an official visit to New Delhi from June 13 to 14 met the National Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval on Tuesday. He was accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders.

The two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral regional and global agenda. The current vail, which comes in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue which will include a review of the robust and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as a survey of the India-US global strategic partnership

Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) by Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden on the sidelines the QUAD Summit in Tokyo on 24 May 2022, the two NSA have also driven a concerted effort between the two countries to engage on the identified areas of collaboration, including Artificial Intelligence Quantum Computing Semiconductors Telecommunications Defence and Space. The current visit by M Sullivan will thus provide an opportunity for the two NSAs to review the progress thus far and set new priorities and objectives for CET

Earlier today, the two National Security Advisers met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of most interest. Later in the evening, they attended the second Track 1.5 dialogue on ICET organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The first edition of this dialogue had been organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on 30 January 2023.

The NSAs addressed the participants at the dialogue, which included leading representatives of academia and industry from both countries. They expressed satisfaction at the progress made under ICET and encouraged stakeholders on both sides to strive for technology value chain partnerships that would wad to the co-development and production of high technology and services in both countries

During the visit, NSA Sullivan will also meet with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jashankar and other dignitaries of the Government of India.

Latest India News