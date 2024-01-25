Jagadish Shettar, former Karnataka CM, rejoins BJP in presence of BS Yediyurappa ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jagadish Shettar re-joins BJP

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who had joined Congress before the 2023 Assembly elections, rejoined BJP in the presence of former CM-senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra, at party Headquarters in Delhi.

According to news agency ANI sources, Shettar has met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah.

D K Shivakumar on Jagadish Shettar joining BJP

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the BJP is desperately trying to get back former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar into its fold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Bayalukuppe in Mysuru district, Shivakumar said, "Many BJP leaders are desperately trying for the return of Shettar who is with the Congress party now. This is a tell-tale sign of weakness in the party. They don’t have candidates for the upcoming general elections."

He said the BJP and the JD(S) are suffering from a serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence and hence they have joined hands. Now they are desperately trying to get Shettar back into the party fold.

"We made H D Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister to keep the BJP away. Now, Kumaraswamy is embracing the very people who brought his government down. This unholy alliance is a clear example of the state of affairs in the two parties," he added.

Shettar quits BJP

Ahead of the May 10, 2023, Assembly elections, Shettar, who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as MLA. The opposition Congress quickly extended him an invitation to join the party.

Shettar's decision came after the BJP's central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time. He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

Shettar's legacy

He, a prominent Lingayat leader, was the 15th chief minister of Karnataka from July 2012 to May 2013. Shettar, a former State BJP President and a six-time MLA had on Saturday said he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a three-decade-long association.

The 67-year-old reiterated that he was firm on contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad said his party would welcome Shettar in case he wishes to join it. Describing Shettar as an "honest CM", Hariprasad said there was no allegation against him during his tenure at the helm.