J&K: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Follow us on Image Source : ANI J&K: terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. An Army official said soldiers set up a mobile vehicle check point at Budgam following information about movement of terrorists in the area.

"Both the killed terrorists identified as Arbaaz Mir & Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from a recent encounter," ADGP Kashmir said. "A cab was signalled to stop for check but the terrorists inside opened fire on the security forces, which was retaliated," an official added.

He said one terrorist was killed, while the operation was still in progress.

Eyewitnesses said two bodies can be seen on the ground. However, police refused to comment, saying a statement will be made after the operation is over.

Latest India News