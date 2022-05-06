J&K: Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Police said that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area of Pahalgam area in the morning.

Police said that based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on, police said.

Latest India News