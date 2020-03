Image Source : PTI J&K Police office martyred as terrorists open fire in Baramulla

A Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was martyred as terrorists opened fire at a police party near Warpora post in Baramulla.

Along with the SPO another policeman, as well as a civilian, sustained bullet injuries, both of whom have been hospitalized.

As per the latest reports, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is on to nab the terrorists.