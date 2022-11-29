J&K: BJP's Ravinder Raina hits out at Israeli director Nadav Lapid's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMRAVINDERRAINA "He (Lapid) should first visit the camps of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Such remarks are only expected from a person who does not know the ground situation and how people, irrespective of their religion, have suffered because of terrorism," said BJP Chief Ravinder Raina.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday hit out at Israeli director Nadav Lapid's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' and said that his remarks reflected his lack of knowledge about the ground situation in the Union Territory. Lapid who is viewed as an anti-establishment filmmaker was the chairperson of the international competition jury at IFFI. He had described 'The Kashmir Files' as a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday.

"He (Lapid) should first visit the camps of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Such remarks are only expected from a person who does not know the ground situation and how people, irrespective of their religion, have suffered because of terrorism," said BJP Chief Ravinder Raina. Raina further said that Pakistan-backed terrorism had cost the lives of a lakh people over the past three decades and also triggered the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes. He added that the film "depicted the true picture of the plight of the victims of terrorism".

Released in theatres on March 11, 'The Kashmir Files' was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI. "Most likely, he (Lapid) made such a statement on the instigation of someone. He should visit the victims of terror -- both Pandits and Muslims -- and feel their pain," said Raina.

Condemning Lapid's remarks, Kashmiri Pandit filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit demanded a probe into his selection as chairperson of the international jury. "He is a supporter of Palestine... his remarks were not just his opinion but the stand of the gang of anti-nationals, left-liberals and urban Naxals. He could have spoken about the film and its technicalities but he spoke more as a politician," Pandit told PTI.

