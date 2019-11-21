Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
Fire breaks out at ITO in Delhi; fire fighting operations underway

Reason for the fire at ITO in Delhi could not be known. Fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse flames are underway. Any injuries or casualties were yet not reported.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 9:44 IST
A fire broke out in ITO in Delhi on Thursday. According to reports, the fire was reported from the 13th floor at the office in the Sales Tax building at ITO on Thursday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the fire started in office equipment and was brought under control within 10 minutes. No injury was reported.

The fire department said a call about the fire was received at 8.20 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the fire. 

More details in the incident are awaited. 

