Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury

Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury

The fire broke out in the first floor of police station probably due to short circuit around 7:30 am, Kotwali police station SHO Ram Shankar Singh said.

PTI PTI
Patna Published on: November 14, 2019 11:33 IST
Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury

A fire broke out in the Kotwali police station of Patna on Thursday morning but there was no report of any injury, a police officer said.

The fire broke out in the first floor of police station probably due to short circuit around 7:30 am, Kotwali police station SHO Ram Shankar Singh said.

No one has been injured in the incident, he said adding that the fire has been doused with the help of fire tenders which were pressed into service to control it.

Many files and documents were gutted in the incident, police said. 

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in a police station in Patna

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani rebukes Amethi DM for his behaviour

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolitical leaders pay tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary Next StoryTruth has triumphed: BJP on Rafale verdict  