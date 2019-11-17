Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, one dead

Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, one dead

One person died in a  massive fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela on Sunday. The fire has been brought under control and the rescue operation underway.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2019 18:55 IST
Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, one dead (Representational image)
Image Source : ANI

 Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, one dead (Representational image)

One person died in a  massive fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela on Sunday. The fire has been brought under control and the rescue operation underway.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the shoe factory where the fire broke out comprised basement, ground and two upper floors and a call about the fire was received around 12.45 am. Twenty-four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. 

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPM Modi hopes for 'productive' winter session Next StorySuspicious blast in J&K's Akhnoor sector; one army soldier dead  