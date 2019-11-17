Image Source : ANI Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, one dead (Representational image)

One person died in a massive fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela on Sunday. The fire has been brought under control and the rescue operation underway.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the shoe factory where the fire broke out comprised basement, ground and two upper floors and a call about the fire was received around 12.45 am. Twenty-four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control.

(With inputs from agencies)

