Inter-district travel prohibited in Maharashtra; full refund for cancelled tickets: Railways

Inter-district travel has been prohibited in Maharashtra till further orders, the Indian Railways has said. In a statement, the Railways said tickets of all passengers whose originating as well as terminating stations fall within Maharashtra will be canceled. It has promised a full refund without the deduction of any cancellation charges.

"Maharashtra government has informed Railways that inter-district travel is prohibited within the state of Maharashtra. It is therefore desired that tickets of all the passengers whose originating as well as terminating stations fall within the state of Maharashtra be cancelled and full refund be given without deduction of any cancellation/clerkage charges etc," a message from the Railway Board read.

Passengers will be sent a message that reads: "Due to restrictions imposed by Maharashtra government for travel within the state of Maharashtra by train, your ticket has been cancelled and full refund shall be given."

