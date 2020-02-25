Image Source : PTI Intel: Delhi, Aligarh CAA violence linked; PFI, Bhim Army key suspects

Popular Front of India (PFI), linked with several Islamic extremists outfits, and Bhim Army an Ambedkarite organisation active in north India, have emerged one of the key suspects behind the recent CAA violence in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

A series of incidents related to arson and firing in Delhi's northeast district in the past two days, has also been linked with simultaneous violent protests in Aligarh, a report of UP State Intelligence has revealed on basis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of a few key mobile phone numbers.

The state Intelligence report revealed that on Sunday, Bhim Army officials, who staged a protest in Ambedkar park in Aligarh, met PFI officials after submitting a memorandum to the city magistrate.

Subsequently, a group of students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also met the Bhim Army and PFI leaders. The report said that a large delegation led by Bhim Army later reached a religious place in the heart of the town and started removing posters and raising slogans against the government.

When the police intervened, the agitated crowd started pelting stones on the police force. Later violence also started in Upper Court and Jamalpur area of the city where large protest related to Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) were being already staged.

"A series of violent incidents started simultaneously at different places. It seems it (stone pelting) was organised and linked with violence that erupted in North east district of Delhi. We are verifying some crucial phone call data," said a Circle Officer of Aligarh police on phone.

The timing and pattern of CAA related violence in Delhi and Aligarh has similar footprints. "At both places the violence started with stone pelting. As crowds swelled, the rioters, many of them armed, indulged in arson and looting shops.

"In Aligarh shops were looted in Khair road area, while in Delhi's Jaffrabad locality a petrol pump was set on fire and several shops were looted.

"The violent protest targeted policemen. In Delhi, a head constable Ratan Lal died while DCP Amit Sharma was seriously injured in targeted attacks.

"In Aligarh Inspector Ravibdra Kumar Singh and several constables were attacked by the mob. The anti-CAA protesters also destroyed state property including police vehicles.

Earlier a report sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Ministry of Home Affairs said PFI transferred money from its account to several people involved with anti-CAA protests.

A total of 73 such bank accounts have been identified in western Uttar Pradesh. The ED reports says that major transactions have taken place from PFI's main account in Delhi.

PFI's national headquarters is located in Shaheen Bagh, which boasts of staging the biggest anti-CAA dharna in the country. Links between PFI leaders and office bearers of the Bhim army has also been established by the ED.

Reports said that Mohammed Pervez Ahmed, State President of PFI, Delhi, is a key participant in Shaheen Bagh protest. Parvez is also linked with several WhatsApp group of Bhim Army.

(With Inputs from IANS)