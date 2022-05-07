Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Indore Updated on: May 07, 2022 10:08 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI

7 dead, 9 injured as fire breaks out in building in Indore.

Highlights

  • A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire
  • The fire engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex
  • Most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation

Indore: Seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday. 

According to preliminary information the blaze is suspected to be have triggered by a electric short circuit inside a house, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra who was present at the site said. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each for kins of the deceased in Indore fire incident. The CM also ordered a probe into the incident and strict action against those found to be negligent. 

The Police Commissioner said, "Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot." A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control." Further investigation is underway.

