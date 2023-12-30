IndiGo pilot welcomes passengers with 'Jai Shri Ram' on first flight to Ayodhya | WATCH Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers

New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday, the first IndiGo flight bound to the new airport in the temple town took off from Delhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar can be heard welcoming passengers onboard the Ayodhya-bound flight. He said, “"We are grateful and blessed for the opportunity given by IndiGo to command the inaugural flight to Ayodhya. This is a proud moment for us and Indigo. We hope your journey with us is safe and pleasant," Shekhar said. At the end the IndiGo pilot chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and passengers reciprocated with the same enthusiasm.

The first flight that took off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport landed in Ayodhya.

The passengers boarding the first flight were also seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city today.

Located 15 kms from the main Ayodhya city, the phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airpor has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5 star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

