PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Ayodhya, holds roadshow as people shower flower petals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday. People, who had gathered along the route from the airport to the railway station, received him enthusiastically by showering him with flower petals.

PM Modi is in Ayodhya to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station ahead of the opening of the Ram Mandir in January 2024.

The prime minister witnessed performances by cultural troupes along his roadshow's route, and at one point, opened the door his vehicle to wave at them. The airport and railway station will be inaugurated by the prime minister after the roadshow.

He is also set to participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh.

