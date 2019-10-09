Image Source : PTI Japan holds world's most powerful passport; know India's position on list

The Indian passport has dropped a rank to end at 82 in the latest global passport Index released by Henley & Partners.

India’s ranking in the index saw a sharp drop between 2015 and 2017 (falling from 76 in 2014 to 88 in 2015). It rose to the position of 81 in 2018, while dropping a position in 2019 report, to 82nd position.

The Henley Passport Index measures the strength of all the passports around the world, based on how many destinations can be accessed by the passport-holders of a specific country, without pre-departure visa application.

Henley & Partners released their annual report on the global passport index on October 1.

Japan is the world’s highest-ranked passport in 2019, with a score of 189, enabling Japanese passport holders to visit 190 countries with no prior visa. Singapore is second. Finland, Germany and South Korea completing the top five with citizens of all three countries able to access 188 jurisdictions around the world without a prior visa.

The European countries of Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg hold third place in the index, with visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 187 countries, while France, Spain and Sweden are in the fourth slot, with a score of 186.

The United States and the UK topped the rankings in 2014 -- but both countries have now slipped down to sixth place, the lowest position either has held since 2010.

The United Arab Emirates continues its ascent up the rankings, up five places to rank 15th.

