Tatkaal Passport: How to apply, fees and documents required

Want to go abroad for a business trip or a reporting assignment but don't have a passport? Your office tells you to meet a client abroad but you don't have a passport? Don't worry. Government of India's Tatkaal Passport Seva is just for you.

Not having a passport can also add to the complexity of planning for your overseas travel. But the Tatkaal Passport Seva can ease your stress to some extent. All Indian citizens who depart or intend to depart from India are required to be in possession of a valid passport or travel document. Under the Passports Act 1967, the Government of India may issue different types of passports and travel documents such as Ordinary Passport, Diplomatic Passport, Official Passport, Emergency Certificate and Certificate of Identity for the purpose.

If you want to get a passport urgently, the Tatkaal service can help. By charging some extra fee, it speeds up the processing time of your passport application. Besides, applying for a Tatkaal passport is not too different from applying for a regular one. Also, there are many fraudulent websites that uses your information to cheat you. They also levy an additional charge. The official government of India website is www.passportindia.gov.in.

Tatkaal Passport: Here's how to apply online

The procedure of applying for a Tatkaal passport is similar to that of a normal passport application. The steps to apply for a Tatkaal passport have been listed below in brief:

Visit the Passport Seva website.

If you are a new user, register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva.

Login with your ID and password.

You will be presented with two options- Fresh and Re-Issue. Choose the applicable one.

In the scheme type, select 'Tatkaal' option.

Download the application form and fill the required fields in the application form.

Submit the form online

Complete the payment procedure

Take a printout of the application receipt and note down the application reference number (ARN) or appointment number.

Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra.

Do not forget to carry your original documents.

Tatkaal Passport: Payment process-

The fee for getting a Tatkal passport is slightly higher depending on the type of passport you are applying for. The fee structure and payment process for tatkaal passport is given below:

For fresh passport-

Applicant’s age Size of Booklet Fee Below 15 years 36 pages Rs.3,000 Between 15-18 years (validity till applicant reaches 18 years) 36 pages Rs.3,000 Between 15-18 years (10-year validity) 36 pages Rs.3,500 Between 15-18 years (10-year validity) 60 pages Rs.4,000 18 years and above 36 pages Rs.3,500 18 years and above 60 pages Rs.4,000

For reissue/renewal of passport-

Applicant’s age Number of pages Fee Below 15 years 36 pages Rs.3,000 Between 15-18 years (till applicant reaches 18 years) 36 pages Rs.3,000 Between 15-18 years (10 year validity) 36 pages Rs.3,500 Between 15-18 years (10 year validity) 60 pages Rs.4,000 18 years and above 36 pages Rs.3,500 18 years and above 60 pages Rs.4,000

You can pay the fees online by using net banking or a credit/debit card. Another option is to use a State Bank of India challan.

Tatkaal Passport: Documents required-

If an applicant desires to obtain his passport under the Tatkal Scheme, a verification certificate and standard affidavit should be submitted along with tatkaal fee. The Passport Issuing Authority shall retain the right to verify in writing the authenticity of the Verification Certificate from the official who has issued it. All applicants seeking a passport out of turn under the Tatkaal Scheme are advised to submit their application, documents and fee as specified. No proof of urgency is required for Out-of-Turn issue of passport. Post Police Verification shall be done in respect of all passports issued under the Tatkal Scheme.

The applicant also has the option to get a passport under Tatkal Scheme on submission of three documents out of 15 documents as mentioned below, provided one of the three documents is a photo identity document and atleast one of the three is amongst the documents indicated at (a) to (i) and a Standard Affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper duly attested by a Notary:

The list of documents required in order to apply for Tatkal Passport are given below:

Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

Service Photo ID Card, issued by State/Central Government, Public Sector Undertakings, local bodies or Public Limited Companies

Certificate of SC/ST/OBC

Freedom Fighter Identity Cards

Arms License

Ration card

Property documents

Pension documents

Railway Identity card

PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department

Bank passbook

Student's Id card from a recognized institution

Driving license

Birth certificate

Gas connection bill

Tatkaal Passport: Things to remember-