'Silent Killer': Third scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

The scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat. This is the third in the series of six submarines built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Two submarines of the project namely INS Kalvari and Khanderi have been commissioned in December 2017 and September 2019 respectively. Scorpene is the conventional submarine designed by the Naval Group for the export market.

Commanding Officer Captain Gaurav Mehta, who has served over 20 years in the navy, said "We can proudly say that Karanj is the first truly indigenous submarine. It encapsulates the spirit of ‘Make in India’. Karanj is like a child to us who we have seen growing into a war weapon."

Addressing the event in Mumbai, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards."

INS Karanj, which was constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, was launched on January 31, 2018.

Total six submarines are going to be built at the MDL. The submarines are being built in collaboration with the French shipbuilding major Naval Group (formerly DCNS).

