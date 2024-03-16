Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Navy coerces 35 pirates to surrender, rescues 17 crew members

The Indian warship INS Kolkata on Saturday coerced 35 pirates to surrender and safely evacuated 17 crew members from the pirate vessel in a succesful mission, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

In the rescue operation, which lasted for the last 40 hours, INS Kolkata intercepted the under-attack pirate ship Ruen, sailing almost 2600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions.

In the action to safely rescue the crew members and take full control of the distressed vessel, the operation was supported by the Indian warship INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs airdropped by C-17 aircraft.

Later, the vessel was also sanitized for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband.Earlier, the Indian Navy shared about the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate crew members onboard a distressed vessel.

Image Source : ANIThe pirates aboard the vessel were called upon by the Indian Navy to surrender immediately.

The ex-MV Ruen, which had been commandeered by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, reappeared as a pirate vessel, threatening merchant shipping in the high seas. Responding swiftly to the threat, an Indian Navy warship engaged the pirate vessel on March 15, the Navy said in its statement.

The Indian Navy reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring the safety of seafarers navigating through these perilous waters. This action by the Indian Navy serves as a testament to India's resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws.

(With inputs from ANI)

