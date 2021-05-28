Hyderabad-based Indian Immunological Limited to produce 10-15 million vaccine doses monthly

Image Source : AP Govt to support PSU companies for vaccine production.

In order to ramp up vaccine production as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus, the Centre has decided to support some PSU companies with grants under 'Mission COVID Suraksha'.

Under this move, one such company is Hyderabad-based Indian Immunological Limited (IIL), which is expected to produce nearly 10-15 million vaccine doses monthly.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories, and 1.84 crore doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered while 3,20,380 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses (22,46,08,010) to the states/UTs. Of this, the total consumption including wastage, is 20,48,04,853 doses, as per the latest data.

More than 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,84,92,677) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in each month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments free of cost as was being done earlier.

