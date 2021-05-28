Rahul Gandhi stoking fear on vaccine, all will be vaccinated by December: Prakash Javadekar

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi stoking fear on vaccine, all will be vaccinate by December: Prakash Javadekar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakash Javadekar on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the government's strategy to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to the people of India and that Prime Minister Modi is responsible for the second wave of Covid. Responding to Rahul's charge, Javadekar said that India will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021 and accused him of trying to spread fears and misinformation on the vaccine.

Countering Rahul's criticism of the Centre's Covid management efforts, he said the Congress party designed a 'toolkit' just to erode the popularity of the Prime Minister and the NDA government. He asked Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to Congress-ruled states as there is a mess in vaccination.

"Language used by Rahul Gandhi, way he tried to stoke fears on COVID-19 confirm Congress is behind toolkit," he said.

"India's vaccination will be completed before 2021. If Rahulji was concerned about the vaccine, then he should pay attention to Congress-ruled states... there is a mess in vaccination. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries from May 1," Javadekar added.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi at a press conference said that less than 2 per cent of the country's 130 crores had received both shots so far. He asked the government to evolve a strategy for the entire population, warning of multiple waves of the virus at the current rate of vaccination.

