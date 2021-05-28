Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi to unlock from June 1? CM Kejriwal's key meeting with L-G Baijal today

With the Covid-19 positivity rate falling below 2 per cent in Delhi, the city government is expected to take a call on the easing of lockdown today. A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will take place today to discuss the prevailing situation.

The meeting will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary and senior government officials.

Notably, the positivity rate has dropped to 1.53 per cent in Delhi from 31 per cent in April as the city reported 1,072 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The current phase of restrictions in Delhi is set to end on May 31. The national capital city was put under lockdown last month to arrest the spread of the virus.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday expressed concerns over businesses shutting down due to the lockdown and hinted at the gradual opening of markets.

"The lockdown cannot be extended for an unlimited period since people are suffering and businesses are shutting down. In the coming days, we will have to see how much can be opened up and how it can be opened. But if the reopening is dependent on vaccination, then we don't even know when we will be able to vaccinate all," he had said.

