Indian Army performs last rites of 6-year-old labrador Kent killed in Rajouri encounter | WATCH

Indian Army performs last rites of 6-year-old labrador Kent killed in Rajouri encounter

The Indian Army conducted the last rites of the six-year-old female labrador, who sacrificed her life protecting her handler during a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, on Wednesday.

News Agency ANI took to X, formerly Twitter, to show the personnel paying their respects to the canine. It wrote, "Last respects paid to Indian Army dog Kent of 21 Army Dog Unit in Rajouri, J&K, earlier today. The canine soldier laid down its life while shielding its handler during the Rajouri encounter operation."

The canine, identified as Kent, was seen surrounded by troops from the Army during her farewell. The Army personnel carried the dog's dead body on their backs and paid their last respects to the female canine. Six-year-old Kent belonged to the 21 Army Dog Unit.

Just a day earlier, Kent which was at the forefront of 'OPERATION SUJALIGALA', made a supreme sacrifice while shielding its handler during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district.

Earlier in the day, three dedicated officers from the security forces, including a respected army colonel, lost their lives during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Kashmir. This encounter unfolded on Wednesday (September 13) morning as part of a mission to locate and apprehend terrorists believed to be hiding in the Gadole area, as reported by officials.

