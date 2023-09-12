Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Rajouri encounter: Army dog Kent killed while saving life of its handler during gunfight

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Rajouri (J&K) Updated on: September 12, 2023 20:07 IST
Army dog Kent killed in encounter with terrorists
Image Source : INDIA TV Army dog Kent killed in encounter with terrorists

An Indian Army dog Kent, which was at the forefront of 'OPERATION SUJALIGALA', made a supreme sacrifice while shielding its handler during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district on Tuesday evening. 

"Brave Army dog saves his handler while battling terrorists. Indian army dog Kent was at the forefront of OP SUJALIGALA. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down own life in the best traditions of Indian Army," a statement by the PRO Defence Jammu read. 

About Kent

  • Female, Labrador 
  • Age- 6 years
  • Unit - 21 Army Dog Unit

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla area of Rajouri. According to sources, one terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured in the exchange of fires.

"The Indian Army and local police officials were on the job, while further details will be shared accordingly," they said.

(Report by Rahi Kapoor)

